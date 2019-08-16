Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with Task Manager, virtual desktop, mouse cursor, Notepad, and Chinese IME improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18956 (made available to testers on August 7) to build 18963. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released seven major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, October 2018 Update, and May 2019 Update.

In this build, Task Manager has gained temperature monitoring support. If you have a dedicated GPU card, Windows 10 will now bubble up the current temperature next to its listing in Task Manager’s Performance tab. You may need an updated graphics driver to see the temperature (WDDM version 2.4 or higher is required). The temperature value is only supported in Celsius for now.

You can now set names for your different virtual desktops. When you open Task View (by selecting the Task View button in the taskbar, or by pressing WIN+Tab), clicking the name of your desktop will now switch it to be an editable field (right-click the thumbnail to rename). You can set the name to be anything you’d like (including emoji). The names persist upon reboot.

The Optional Features page in Settings (Settings => Apps & Features => Optional Features) has gotten a few changes. You can now select and install multiple optional features at the same time, search through lists of optional features and sort them (by Name, Size, and Install date), and see the install date for each optional feature in your “Installed features” list. Feature dependencies are now also included in the description of each optional feature and you can view the status of your latest installs/uninstalls/cancels right on the main page in the “Latest actions” section.

Speaking of Settings, you can now set your mouse cursor speed (Settings => Devices => Mouse). This is the latest piece of Microsoft’s attempt to converge Settings and the Control Panel.

There are a few other tidbits worth noting with this build. Notepad is coming to the Microsoft Store, which means Microsoft can respond to issues and feedback “outside the bounds of Windows releases.” The Chinese IME is still getting improvements, including bug fixes for the toolbar and candidate window. The picture for your Microsoft Account will now show up quickly across Windows, apps, and many of the Microsoft sites (previously there were as many as three or four different pictures for your account). Finally, Windows Search has received better spell correction and matching for apps and settings.

Bug fixes

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue where when connected via cellular or ethernet, the Network status would show you weren’t connected, even though you were able to successfully use the network.

Fixed an issue resulting in the candidate selection in the prediction candidate window for the Japanese IME occasionally not matching the composition string.

Fixed an issue where the candidate selection via number keys for the new Simplified Chinese IME did not match with the composition string.

Fixed an issue impacting typing speed over remote desktop.

Fixed an issue where, when using the emoji panel in certain places with an East Asian language active, it would close automatically after entering a single emoji even if the option to keep it open was enabled.

Fixed an issue where typing a very long string with the Vietnamese Telex keyboard without committing could result in the underlying app crashing.

Fixed a recent issue where the touch keyboard input a period when pressing the space key when typing in Korean.

Fixed an issue where, if the Allow Input Personalization group policy was set to disabled, then search would crash.

Fixed an issue resulting in search not returning results after disconnecting from the internet when using a local account.

Fixed an issue that could cause the search box to become invisible in the taskbar if you opened Start menu while there was an update pending on your system.

Fixed an issue for those using the new Cortana experience, where WIN+C wasn’t bringing up Cortana.

Fixed an issue resulting in iCloud calendars not syncing with the Calendar app.

In order to help reduce disk footprint, the Connect app is now available as an optional feature downloadable in Settings.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to setup Windows Hello in Settings in recent builds.

Fixed a recent issue where if Sound Settings was open, and you used the hardware volume keys on your PC to update the volume, the master volume slider in Settings might not stay in sync with the current value.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Graphics Settings drop-down list for Microsoft Store apps being empty.

Fixed an issue impacting Snip & Sketch capture reliability in recent builds.

Known issues

This build has four known issues:

Insiders may notice a new “Cloud download” option in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) under “Reset this PC”. This feature is not working quite yet.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

The minimize, maximize, and close title bar buttons aren’t working for certain apps. Alt+F4 should work as expected to close the app if needed.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.