My.Games is a Russian game publisher that is going global. And so the company announced today that its My.Games Store will debut in the fourth quarter.

Developers and publishers will be able to distribute free-to-play and premium games through the My.Games Store while gamers will benefit from a wide range of PC titles and unique gaming services.

“I’m pleased to announce the launch of My.Games Store, our global gaming platform,” said My.Games CEO Vasiliy Maguryan, in a statement. “Although our background is delivering free-to-play and premium titles to an Eastern European audience, the My.Games Store is the next step in bringing our expertise to a global market. We believe we can offer a wealth of support and knowledge to studios and publishers looking to reach both a Russian and a global audience.”

My.Games Store will build on the success of My.Games’ Russian-speaking platform, Games.Mail.Ru, which currently has 13 million monthly active users. At launch, players will gain access to popular My.Games titles like Warface and Conqueror’s Blade, as well as a whole library of games including third-party titles. Future developers and publishers will be offered a 70/30 revenue split to distribute titles through the My.Games Store.

Image Credit: My.Games

The platform will also feature integration with two unique gaming services. Lootdog allows gamers to trade in-game items for real money securely, while Donation Alerts is a tool that empowers streamers to monetize their content.

“Our Games.Mail.ru platform has been tailor-made for the Russian-speaking audience. Over the years, we’ve created unique technology, monetization systems, and the expertise needed to succeed in this market. We are now ready for the next step — taking the platform international,” said Rodion Kotelnikov, head of My.Games Store, in a statement. “For our international partners, this will open the door to our platform’s multi-million audience, while the players will gain access to a broader range of games.”

My.Games Store is currently in beta testing, with plans for a full-scale launch by the end of this year.

My.Games launched in May 2019 combining the gaming assets of Mail.ru Group and My.com. Revenues rose in Q2 by 33.7% owing to the strong performance of existing titles including the Warface franchise, Conqueror’s Blade and mobile title Hustle Castle. In July, My.Games announced a new strategy mobile game, American Dad! Apocalypse Soon. Developed in partnership with FOX Next, the game is set to release on iOS and Android devices this fall.