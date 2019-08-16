Sam Barlow and Annapurna Interactive announced that Telling Lies, an interactive investigation thriller game, debuts on August 23 on the PC, Mac, and iOS devices.

The game, which is available for pre-order on the App Store, was developed by Sam Barlow, creator of the award-winning title Her Story. Telling Lies explores the extent to which we can ever truly know those we love.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

I’ve played around with it and will have my impressions soon. Telling Lies starts out with a woman who sits down in front of a laptop loaded with a stolen National Security Agency database full of film footage. You play the entire game, sitting in front of the laptop searching through that video for clues. It’s the same mechanic as Her Story.

The footage (taken from smartphone surveillance) covers two years in the intimate lives of four people whose lives are linked by a single incident. You explore the database by typing search terms, watch the clips where those words are spoken, and piece together the story. The story is a mystery, but it unfolds in a non-linear way based on which words you search for first.

This game’s video scenes include actors Logan Marshall-Green (Prometheus), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), Kerry Bishé (The Romanoffs), and Angela Sarafyan (Westworld).