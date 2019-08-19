Microsoft announced today during its Gamescom event in Germany today that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will launch on November 14 for PC.

This updated version of the classic real-time strategy game will add support for 4K, new missions, and four new civilizations. It will also be part of Xbox Game Pass for PC. It will also be available on Steam.

The original Age of Empires II came out back in 1999. It became one of the most popular strategy games of its time. Microsoft made a definitive version of its predecessor in 1998.

Microsoft is also working on an Age of Empires IVw, but we have not heard much about the project.