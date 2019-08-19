Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a 2v2 Gunfight multiplayer alpha this weekend, Infinity Award announced today at Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night event at Gamescom 2019.

Dino Verano, a producer at Infinity Ward, said onstage at the event that the game’s revelation of multiplayer combat got a lot of positive fan feedback recently. He said the game will have crossplay from console-to-console and console-to-PC.

The alpha test is this weekend only, starting on August 23. The game is playable this week at Gamescom in the PlayStation booth.

I played the 2v2 mode in May as well as this week ahead of Gamescom at the Nvidia booth on a RTX-based PC. It is quite fun and humbling when you are facing off against a good pair of enemies. I played on a map in a warehouse, where there was a center staircase and a couple of lanes on either side. You have to be quick on the draw to get the drop on an enemy, just like in a Western style gunslinger fight.