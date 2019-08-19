Nvidia is building an impressive library of games that support its real-time ray tracing. In June, I wrote that the tech is finally starting to take off with support in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and more. And now we can see what that looks like.

While Nvidia announced new games getting RTX like Dying Light 2 at the Gamescom fan event in Germany, it also revealed how the tech will work in those previously announced titles.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward is implementing RTX, but don’t expect anything too intense. The studio is focusing the tech on real-time shadows.

Control

Control is due out in just a couple of weeks, so Nvidia dropped an RTX launch trailer. Developer Remedy is using ray tracing for shadows, reflections, and global illumination, which is the holy trinity for RTX.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft is also embracing RTX, but like Infinity Ward, it is limiting the implementation. The new Watch Dogs will have ray-traced reflections.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

The Vampire sequel is also using RTX for ray tracing.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Finally, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is already out, but fans are still awaiting the RTX update. When it goes live, it will add real-time reflections.

https://youtu.be/pitlgHzVV1M