Google livestreamed a Nintendo Direct Stadia Connect event today to show off some of the cloud-streaming service’s upcoming games. The company is promising to have a library of releases comparable to other major platforms, and you can’t do that without the biggest and most anticipated games. And that is why the company opened up with the reveal that the sci-fi open-world adventure Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Stadia.

Google didn’t say when Cyberpunk is coming. And that’s odd because CD Projket Red has given it a release date on other platforms — April 16 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. In a press release, the studio did confirm that the game will come to Stadia later in 2020.

But while you may have to wait to get the game on Stadia, the benefit is that you don’t need to go out and buy new hardware. You can access Stadia from your Chrome browser on any laptop or PC. Or you can use a Chromecast or certain smartphones. The game then streams to your device from a remote Google server running cutting-edge AMD graphics processors.

“It’s a very technologically demanding game,” principal writer Jakub Szamałek said. “But with Stadia, you can actually play it respectably on par with other devices.”

And that is the appeal for CD Projekt Red. It can make an uncompromised version of its game without limiting the potential audience.

“Something like Stadia really enables more people to experience our stories,” CD Projekt Red designer Miles Tost said. “Everyone gets to experience the same thing.”

Now, Google will just have to convince people to embrace the Stadia future.