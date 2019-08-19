Dell’s Alienware division unveiled a bunch of new products for gamers coming this fall, from a new Alienware Aurora gaming PC and a 55-inch OLED gaming monitor.

Alienware’s set of gaming products for the fall includes the newly designed Alienware Aurora mid-tower desktop, three mice and two keyboards, as well as a number of new Alienware and Dell gaming monitors. The company showed the gear at the Gamescom 2019 fan event in Cologne, Germany.

For its 10th anniversary, the Alienware Arena has a fresh design, an enhanced mobile experience, and more ways to better engage with the gaming community.

“For decades, Dell and Alienware have been trailblazers in the PC gaming industry,” said Ray Wah, the senior vice president at Dell, in a statement. “We’re introducing a complete PC gaming ecosystem, with industry firsts, cutting-edge designs and exceptional performance that will keep players ahead of the competition.”

Earlier this year at CES, Alienware began rolling out a new “design identity,” Alienware’s Legend industrial design, which was a departure from its current look and the sea of sameness in the industry.

The new Alienware Aurora uses Intel’s latest 9th Gen Core Processors and Nvidia GeForce graphic cards. The system will debut today in the U.S. for $970.

Dell is also introducing its G series Dell G5 desktop for PC gamers on a budget. It uses up to Intel i9 K-Series CPUs and VR-capable Nvidia GeForce GTX and RTXor AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 graphic cards for 1440p gaming experiences. The U.S. availability starts today at $630.

55-inch OLED monitor

Image Credit: Alienware

The Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor AW5520QF is the first 55-inch OLED monitor for gaming. It has a 120Hz variable refresh rate, response time of 0.5 millisecond (gray-to-gray), and low input latency so images get to the screen much faster.

It has 98.5% DCI-P3 color coverage that lets gamers experience the colors as designed. The sharp 4k UHD resolution allows for either sitting up close for intense gaming, or farther away with a gamepad, for a more casual experience.

And it has AMD Radeon FreeSync technology to minimize graphic distortions such as tearing, stuttering and artifacts for smooth and steady imagery. You can customize the gaming experience with AlienFX lighting, gaming-centric onscreen display (OSD) and a remote control whether having the monitor placed on the gaming desk or mounted on the wall.

Built-in speakers are tuned with Waves MaxxAudio for audio accuracy and clarity. U.S. availability starts on September 30 for the low, low price of $4,000.

Other products include the $1,500 Alienware 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor AW3420DW. It has an immersive 1900R curved, wide 21:9 WQHD-resolution monitor. Alienware’s first 34-inch WQHD 120Hz curved gaming monitor with fast IPS response time and IPS Nano Color technology that provides 98% DCI-P3 color coverage, along with a 120Hz (native) refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync display technology that offers smooth and realistic images. It is available on August 28.

Alienware also has a $600 Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor AW2720HF. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and true one millisecond response time (gray-to-gray) in Extreme mode with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. It is available in the U.S. on September 17.

Dell has 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor S3220DGF for $600. It has a curved 1800R screen which enhances field-of-vision and provides a wrap-around perspective. Gamers can experience up to 165Hz refresh rates for fast gameplay and see up to 77% more on-screen game content with QHD resolution compared to FHD. It debuts on August 28 for $600.

Alienware also has new peripherals coming.