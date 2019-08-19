Microsoft and game developer The Coalition have revealed the new Horde mode co-op play for Gears 5 at the Gamescom 2019 event in Cologne, Germany.

The Horde mode has gotten a revamp since Gears of War 4 debuted in 2016. Every Horde character will have a unique Ultimate ability; this extends to cross-over characters like Sarah Connor from Terminator Dark Fate, and Kat and Emile from the newly announced Halo: Reach Character Pack.

The Halo: Reach Character Pack is included as part of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam and with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Additionally, Microsoft is extending its collaboration with AAPE (a Japanese clothing company). Microsoft also confirmed Gears 5 is now available for pre-purchase on Steam and will launch on all platforms at the same time.

The Coalition said the Horde is back and better than ever in Gears 5. Next month, Horde continues the evolution of the fan-favorite multiplayer mode that has become a cornerstone of the franchise with an all-new set of character-based gameplay mechanics where each character has their own personality, progression, play style and legacy that they bring to the table.

You and four friends will have to endure waves of ever-stronger enemies and bosses in the Horde mode co-op play. You have to use new Ultimate abilities like JD’s air strike or Kait’s cloak, building defenses, collecting power, leveling up your skills, and working as a team.

Beyond traditional Gears heroes, you will be able to play as Jack in Horde. Jack doesn’t need cover and can buff nearby players or hack enemies, which lends an added dimension to building out the best team.

On top of these major tweaks, The Coalition has also added Power Taps: a new mechanic that encourages players to move their bases for more power and rewards.

Halo: Reach Character Pack

Image Credit: Microsoft

And inside Horde mode, you’ll be able to play with Halo characters for the first time.

From Halo: Reach’s Noble Team, Spartans Emile-A239 and Kat-B320 will fight alongside the likes of Kait Diaz (not to be confused with Noble Team’s “Kat!”) and Marcus Fenix in Horde and Versus.

The Halo: Reach Character Pack also includes a variety of Noble Team cosmetics to choose from like a Noble Team Jack Skin, Noble Team Banner, Noble Team Blood Spray, Noble Team Mark, and the Noble Team Weapon Set. The Halo: Reach Character Pack will be available for all Gears 5 Ultimate Edition owners and included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

AAPE Capsule Collection

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a collaboration with AAPE by A Bathing Ape featuring Gears-themed limited edition items that were only available at E3, and this fall Microsoft is gearing up for the second phase of the partnership with a new clothing line and in-game cosmetics. With any purchase of a piece of the AAPE Capsule Collection, fans will receive the AAPE x Gears Moonface Mark, AAPE x Gears Moonface Bloodspray and AAPE x Gears Black Camo Lancer weapon skin, and a Red Camo Banner that is exclusive to the clothing line purchases. Additionally, Gears 5 fans will be able to purchase the AAPE x Gears 5 pack that includes the Kait character skin featuring an AAPE x Gears blue camo hoodie design, the Black Camo Weapon set and other cosmetics such as the Moonface Bloodspray, the Moonface Mark and the Blue Camo Banner. The Capsule Collection and AAPE x Gears 5 pack will be available

August 30 online and in select stores. Stay tuned for pricing and availability later this year.

Players can squad up four days early (September 6) and play through five thrilling modes and the campaign with Gears 5 Ultimate Edition on Xbox One and Windows 10 as well as Steam and with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Steam players can pre-purchase either the Standard Edition or Ultimate Edition to enjoy the same bonuses and benefits as on Xbox One and Windows 10, and even join the Gears family for multiplayer thanks to cross-play.