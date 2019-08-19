While Google and Microsoft have attracted a lot of headlines about their cloud-gaming plans, Nvidia has continued to run its GeForce Now beta on Shield TV. The company is revealing how it is pushing this technology forward with RTX visuals and GeForce Now on Android.

During a presentation at the Gamescom fan event in Germany today, Nvidia confirmed that GeForce Now is heading to Android later this year. It didn’t give an exact date, but it has the app running as a demo in its Gamescom booth all this week.

GeForce Now is a lot like Google Stadia and Microsoft’s XCloud. Nvidia has datacenters around the world that players can connect to and run PC games. Those games then stream from the servers to a screen like your smartphone. Unlike those other services, however, GeForce Now enables you to log into your Steam or Battle.net accounts to play games you might already own.

GeForce Now RTX servers begin deploying

Another key difference between GeForce Now and Stadia or XCloud is the Nvidia hardware. Stadia is using AMD GPUs and CPUs in its datacenters. Microsoft, meanwhile, is using its AMD-powered Xbox One S systems in the cloud.

And Nvidia’s hardware is an advantage especially now that it’s updating its GeForce Now cloud servers to RTX graphics. The company is beginning to rollout those RTX servers today for players in Germany and Northern California. This enables GeForce Now users to turn on RTX. You can see improved lighting and reflections in games like Metro Exodus or Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Nvidia plans to update all of its servers to RTX in North American and Europe soon.