Ori is going handheld. Microsoft published Moon Studios’ excellent Metroidvania platformer, but now Ori and the Blind Forest is coming to a Nintendo platform. On September 27, you can get Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo announced this as part of its Indie World showcase.

Ori and the Blind Forest debuted in 2015. The game puts you in control of Ori in a sprawling and beautiful environment. As Ori, you team up with a mystical light creature called Sein. Together, you must explore the world, overcome obstacles, and solve puzzles on your way to restore the forest.

The game features stunning visuals and snappy gameplay. And it was GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti’s game of the year.

Ori’s move to the Switch is both surprising and expected. Microsoft published the game original, and Xbox Game Studios is also responsible for publishing the Switch version. But Microsoft seems less interested in holding exclusive indie games close to its chest. It previously brought Cuphead to the Switch earlier this year.

Microsoft’s strategy has much more to do with the Game Pass subscription service. And no one is going to end their membership to Xbox Game Pass just because they can play a former Xbox exclusive that is two-to-four years old.