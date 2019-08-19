Sony dropped a bag of money, and Spider-Man has swooped in and picked it up. Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that it is acquiring developer Insomniac Games. Fans know the studio for Marvel’s Spider-Man. The webslinger’s PlayStation 4 outing was the No. 6 best-selling game of 2018, according to The NPD Group. But Insomniac has also worked on Ratchet & Clank and a number of other games often in partnership with Sony.

Insomniac joins developers like Japan Studios and Sony Santa Monica in the Sony Worldwide Studios roster.

“Insomniac Games is one of the most highly-acclaimed development studios in the industry and their legacy of best-in class storytelling and gameplay is unparalleled,” Sony Interactive Entertainment chariman Shawn Layden, Chairman said. “We have enjoyed a strong collaborative partnership with the studio for many years, and are thrilled to officially welcome them to the Worldwide Studios family. The addition of Insomniac Games to SIE WWS reiterates our commitment to developing world class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform.”

Insomniac and Sony PlayStation are an ideal match

Sony has built a huge amount of momentum throughout the PlayStation 4 era on the back of high-quality single-player action adventures. Insomniac is the kind of studio that can deliver that type of content. But it has put a lot of its recent effort into working with companies like Facebook on Oculus VR games.

Now, under Sony ownership, Insomniac can focus its energies on first-party PlayStation games.

“Joining the WWS family gives Insomniac even greater opportunities to achieve our studio vision of making positive and lasting impressions on people’s lives,” Insomniac founder and chief executive Ted Price said. “We’ve enjoyed a special relationship with PlayStation practically since our inception. Our partnership amplifies our potential, and Marvel’s Spider-Man was a testament to this. We’re excited to take the next step in our growth alongside our longtime WWS partners. Most of all, we look forward to delivering fresh, new experiences for our fans.”