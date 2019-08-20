Databricks today introduced its AutoML Toolkit, an automated end-to-end machine learning service made to accommodate developers with a range of experience.

Available from Databricks Labs, the AutoML Toolkit can automate things like hyperparameter tuning, batch prediction, and model search. AutoML Toolkit is built on existing Databricks tools like MLflow, an open-source machine learning platform that integrates with frameworks like TensorFlow or Amazon SageMaker. AutoML Toolkit executions are automatically tracked using MLflow.

The toolkit also utilities Apache Spark, an open-source project created by Databricks founders and turned over to the Apache Spark Software Foundation in 2014.

The AutoML Toolkit differs from other AutoML solutions is that it allows for data scientists and engineers with varying levels of expertise to work together, Databricks head of ML project management Clement Mewald told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

Mewald previously worked on Google’s TensorFlow and KubeFlow project teams.

“Sometimes there are people who are super familiar with low-level code and want full access, and then another person on the same team may be less familiar with code or like maybe happy with like a UI-based solution. So the different levels of solutions that we provide in the AutoML space address a lot of these different needs and expertise levels,” he said. “Because they’re both on the same technology stack, that allows you to move between them, If you choose to. So you can basically start at the highest level of abstraction and like not write any code at all. And then once you’re done and you need more flexibility, you can go one level down and get access to more of the knobs and levers that you that you may need.”

Some forms of automated machine learning were previously available for Apache Spark.

Machine learning that can automate the creation and deployment of machine learning models began to grow in popularity with the introduction of Google’s AutoML in 2017. Since then, public cloud leaders like Azure’s Machine Learning service also introduced solutions for automated machine learning.

Building on a previously established partnership, Databricks AutoML offering also integrates with Azure Machine Learning.

Databricks introduced a series of changes in recent months to support its AutoML offerings.

With the 1.1 release of Databricks Runtime 5.4 ML, in June, Databricks got automated hyperparameter optimization with an integration with Hyperopt. In April, Databricks open-sourced Delta Lakes, a collaborative initiative for creating data lakes that support reliable machine learning projects.

In February, Databricks raised $250 million for its data and AI platforms with funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Microsoft, and NEA.