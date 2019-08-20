Dauntless is giving players a good reason to stay inside and track down monsters to close out the last few weeks of summer. Developer Phoenix Labs is preparing to launch a new Hunt Pass for its online hunting adventure, which has surpassed 14 million players, according to the studio.

High Skies: Zephyr Strike is the new Hunt Pass. It includes 50 levels to unlock with plenty of cosmetic goodies waiting for you inside.

As part of this launch, the developer is also holding the game’s first “Faction Fight.” This event will have players choosing a side, and then they’ll earn points for their side by performing well on hunts. After two weeks, Phoenix Labs will put the winning team’s lantern skin into the game’s store for free. If your team loses, you can still get the losing skin — you’ll just have to pay for it.

Dauntless updates and additions

On top of the Hunt Pass and Faction Fight, Dauntless is also getting a number of significant changes.

Phoenix Labs is reworking its patrol chests system.

“When we first introduced Patrol Chests to Dauntless, it was with the hopes that they would be a nice reward for Slayers who played regularly — a bit of bonus loot to help you level up your gear,” reads the Phoenix Labs blog. “Instead, they became a point of confusion.”

These chests sit in your inventory, and you can unlock them by completing certain kinds of patrols. The studio is trying to clarify how this system works. But it is also giving players the option to only activate a bonus chest when they want.

“Drowning in Shock Orbs, but want to help a friend with their patrol? Set your bonus to ‘Off’ and save that chest for later,” reads the Phoenix Labs blog.

Finally, the developer is also adding a new creature to the game.

Image Credit: Phoenix Labs

Styxians are shark-like cats or cat-like sharks, according to Phoenix Labs. And basically that just means they love to murder and will attack once they see you.