We’re all aware of the “digital transformation” era that we live in today. Cloud computing has transformed IT. Artificial intelligence is proving to be an emerging technology that will have a major impact on everyday life. Cryptocurrency is even driving new ideas in how we as a global society think about money. But beyond the buzzwords and cutting-edge technology, what does it all mean for you? Organizations of all sizes and within all industries are honestly bewildered as to how their IT organizations should evolve. And rightly so — there is just so much information to consume and so many directions to go in. With that said, I’d like to spend some time discussing an option I think most organizations will benefit from.

Deploying technology that makes sense means investing in the right technology for your organization and its internal culture. You need technology that empowers, not entangles. You need solutions that amplify your creativity, collaboration, and culture. What could that be exactly? Topping an arm-length list of options is end-user computing, otherwise known as EUC. EUC is a set of technologies used to securely deliver and manage desktops, applications, and data. I know that was a mouthful. But what does it all mean?

Every company has end-users to support. These end-users need access to their apps and data to get their work done and be productive. At the same time, managing desktops and users is hard for organizations. Cost, complexity, and lack of competency can make supporting these end-users a real pain. End-user computing solutions seek to simplify your task by delivering and managing virtual desktops and applications for end-users. Pretty straightforward right?

The core benefits of end-user computing

There are three essential benefits associated with these deployments: centralized management, BYOD support, and a secure end-user environment. When you think about the sheer volume of desktops in an enterprise environment, it’s easy to see how management can be a daunting task. Imagine updating each individual workstation with new software applications. In my opinion, centralized management is a no-brainer. On the BYOD front, allowing your employees to use their own devices is not only efficient but also saves money. So BYOD is a major win as well. Last but not least is security. EUC solutions allow you to access company data without storing anything on local devices. You can control access using modern authentication and authorization technologies​. Looks like success on all fronts to me.

And these benefits aren’t unique to businesses. Government agencies, nonprofits/NGO’s, as well as educational institutions can utilize EUC technology. For example, schools have been leading 1:1 coverage initiatives to ensure students have a computer to use while in-class. Considering small education budgets and IT teams, end-user computing solutions give schools flexibility with students being able to use their own devices. Pretty cool right?

End-user computing solutions

At this point in the game, I’m sure you’re wondering — so can he tell me what the EUC solutions are exactly? Apologies for the suspense but I wanted to make sure you had a firm grasp on the core value of the technology itself. As far as actual solutions go, the two leading modalities in the space are Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS).

For simplicity sake, the primary difference between the two I’d like you to focus on is deployment type. More specifically, whether the virtual desktops are deployed from an on-prem data center, or from an external (public or managed/hosted private) cloud. If you’re planning to deploy virtual desktops from the data center, leveraging an installed broker, then I recommend VDI. Continuing that logic, if you’re deploying from the cloud via a managed broker, my recommendation would be to pursue DaaS. There are additional differences in time to deployment and procurement models, but that’s the core contrast I’d like you to walk away with.

As stated earlier, when you think about deploying technology that makes sense, you want the right solutions for your organization. What’s right for every organization is ensuring your staff or students have access to the tools they need to be successful. From what I discern, end-user computing provides exactly that. It also gives you the freedom to choose the route to achieve this outcome — either from your data center or in the cloud. Whichever you’re most comfortable with. There are also hybrid configurations that allow you to enjoy the best of both worlds. With that said, I implore you to further educate yourself on the goodness that is EUC. I believe it can really benefit any organization.

