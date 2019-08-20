Elgato Gaming is launching an updated version of its high-end capture card. Like the previous model, the 4K60 Pro MK.2 records at 2160p and 60 frames per second. But unlike its predecessor, this version also supports HDR and at a significantly lower price.

The Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 is available now for $250. That is down from the $400 price that Elgato sold the original 4K60 Pro for. It also undercuts the $300 price point for AverMedia’s competing Live Gamer 4K.

That aggressive pricing along with the updated feature set could put Elgato back on top for a lot of content creators. Up until this point, the Live Gamer 4K was the superior choice. Not only was it more affordable, but it did an excellent job with HDR content.

The 4K60 Pro features major improvements

By bringing in support for HDR10, Elgato is also solving one of the small annoyances of using the 4K60 Pro. Even if you didn’t want to record in HDR, it’s likely that you would still want to play with that featured turned on. Some devices have HDR passthrough, but the 4K60 Pro did not. With the MK.2, you can enjoy HDR content and then upload it to YouTube. And then YouTube can handle the correct coloring viewers who may or may not have an HDR-capable display.

More powerful. More affordable. Introducing 4K60 Pro MK.2. ✅4K60 HDR10 📺😍

✅1440p144 Hz & 1080p240 Hz 🏎💨

✅Multi Device Support 🤜🤛 All for only $249.95. Available now: ▶️ https://t.co/6cU9d4lXCI pic.twitter.com/JTVHnKRXS6 — Elgato Gaming (@elgatogaming) August 20, 2019

Elgato is also touting other features of the 4K60 Pro MK.2 including out-of-the-box support for popular streaming apps. While the 4K60 Pro worked with OBS Studio and XSplit, it was slightly challenging to get them working with 2160p footage. That is no longer as much of an issue.

You can now also use more than one 4K60 Pro in your PC. This is useful if you are recording multiple machines locally for multiplayer sessions. This capture card even supports passthrough for 1080p at 240 frames per second.