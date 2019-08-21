Contra: Rogue Corps is Konami’s latest entry in the long-running run-‘n-gun shooter series, and this time the studio is including a competitive multiplayer mode as well. Carnage League is a four-on-four sport that Konami debuted in a new, incomprehensible trailer.

I’ve watched the Carnage League video like six times to figure out what is going on, and I think I finally understand. It is like Rocket League, but instead of car soccer, it is gun soccer. Oh, and the ball is a giant alien bug, and the goal is a meat grinder. And you find out who wins at the end of the game based on which team earned the most bug meat. In other words, it’s exactly like cricket — I mean, why do you think it’s called cricket?

Carnage League features a ladder mode where you and a team can move up the ranks against other teams of four. And the gameplay features the same dual-stick shooting action as the core game. You can also throw the referee into the goals/meat grinders as well. Again, just like cricket.

Contra: Rogue Corps launches September 24 for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

In the standard mode, players can team up to take on enemies and obstacles through a number of levels. You can play as a panda, a shirtless dude, a lady, and more. And all of those characters are in the competitive mode as well where you can make them dance with emotes.

So yeah, this is a real video game.