It’s that time of year again: The month Dell previews the notebooks, 2-in-1s, and ultraportables that will fill out its product portfolio ahead of the holiday season. This morning, the Round Rock, Texas-based company detailed a slew of new and refreshed Vostro, Inspiron, and XPS machines, all of which feature Intel’s recently unveiled 10th Gen Comet Lake Core processors.

“[We’re] expanding our consumer portfolio with brand new form factors and the addition of new … processors to our current XPS and Inspiron portfolio, delivering performance gains needed for compute-intensive, demanding multi-thread workloads while still handling 4K content efficiently,” wrote senior vice president Ray Way in a blog post. “And in doing so, [we’re] giving our customers heavyweight performance in thin, light, and portable designs — the best of both worlds.”

XPS

Dell’s revamped XPS 13 boasts Intel 10th Gen Core U series processors, with i7 hexa-core and quad-core models scheduled to hit store shelves in October and on August 27, respectively. No matter the SKU, all feature a Rivet Networks Killer AX1650 (2×2) Wi-Fi 6 module that Dell claims is 3 times faster than the previous generation, along with CinemaColor software (which dynamically boosts brightness and contrast levels) and Dolby Vision (Dolby’s proprietary high dynamic range format) and an optional 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge display.

The XPS 13 will be available with either Windows 10 or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, which ships standard on the 9th-generation XPS 13 developer edition. Pricing starts at $899.

Inspiron

On the Inspiron side of things, Dell’s new Inspiron 14 7000 laptops sport Comet Lake processors and magnesium alloy chasses that weigh less than 2.5 pounds. They’ve also got lid sensors and power buttons with built-in fingerprint readers, plus screens with 100% sRGB color coverage, and in China and other select regions they’ll ship with cellular antennas compatible with 4G networks.

Image Credit: Dell

China, Japan, and Brazil are due to get the Inspiron 13 7000, which weighs less than 2.3 pounds. The Inspiron 5000 14 and 15 2-in-1 come with stylus-compatible touchscreens, and the Inspiron 3000 14, 15, and 17 offer optional Nvidia GeForce MX230 graphics in regions, excepting Brazil.

Image Credit: Dell

The Inspiron 7000 2-in-1will launch on October 1 in North America at a starting price of $850. As for the Inspiron 14 7000, it’ll ship the same day for $930, while the Inspiron 5000 13, 14, and 15 and Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 will become available October 1 for at starting prices between $480 and $730. The Inspiron 3000 14, 15, and 17, the latter of which sports an AMD chip, will retail at base prices of between $390 and $700, and the Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One and Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One will go on sale August 23 for $680 and up.

Vostro

Dell’s enterprise-oriented Vostro 14 and 15 lineup is getting a revamp, perhaps headlined by the addition of Nvidia GeForce MX250 discrete graphics, TPM 2.0 security chips, and optional fingerprint readers. The laptops predictably pack Comet Lake processors and Dell’s Mobile Connect software, allowing Android and iOS users to make calls, send texts, get notifications, transfer files, and interact with apps from the laptops’ screens.

Image Credit: Dell

Making its debut is the Vostro 5000 series desktop, which has a 9th Gen Core R processor and discrete graphics options up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070. Dell’s pitching it as a compact solution for content creators, game developers, and engineers at small businesses, and a complement to updated Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 14 and 15 3000 models with Comet Lake chips.

Image Credit: Dell

The Vostro 13 5000 went on sale August 20 starting at $849, as did the Vostro 5000 14 and 15 and Vostro 3000 14 and 15 for $799, $599, $699, and $529, respectively. As for the Vostro 5000 desktops, they’ll launch September 24 for $699.