You already paid for a game, but what if you could pay more money to get the rest of the game? Well, that’s the Joker’s trick. And now the Joker from the Batman universe is getting in on some of that action as one of the new characters in Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack.

Developer NetherRealm has already release two downloadable-content characters for its latest fighting game. Original big bad Shang Tsung and Nightwolf from Mortal Kombat 3 are already playable. But now the studio has showed off the rest of the roster for the Kombat Pack, and like previous games, it is relying heavily on guest characters.

Here’s the full list of DLC characters

Shang Tsung: The original Mortal Kombat final boss.

Nightwolf: A Native American fighter from Mortal Kombat 3.

Sindel: The white-haired warrior from Mortal Kombat 3.

Spawn: The demonic superhero from back when comics were “edgy.”

T-800 Terminator: A gray-bearded version of Arnold’s iconic cybernetic organism.

Joker: A clown.

If you are wondering when you’ll get a chance to play as these characters, you’ll just have to wait. Ha! Only joking! Maybe I’m the real Joker!

Ahnuld’s T-800 hits the game October 8. Sindel launches November 24. Joker is coming January 28. And Spawn emerges March 17.

The Kombat Pack is $40, but it is on sale right now for $30. It also includes early access to the characters as opposed to purchasing them individually.