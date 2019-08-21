Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with sign-in improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18963 (made available to testers on August 16) to build 18965. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released seven major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, October 2018 Update, and May 2019 Update.

When you restart Windows 10, some apps can restart as well. Until now, this option was tied to the “Use my sign-in info to automatically finish setting up my device” option under Sign-in options in accounts settings. Now, you have more explicit control over when Windows 10 automatically restarts apps that were open when you restart your PC. When turned on, Windows automatically saves your restartable apps when signing out, restarting, or shutting down Windows, and restarts them next time you sign in. The setting is off by default (Settings => Accounts => Sign-in options).

Bug fixes

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue resulting in the screens shown while updating Windows unexpectedly saying “managed by your organization” for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue resulting in the taskbar unexpectedly hiding sometimes when launching the touch keyboard.

Fixed an issue where some of the colors weren’t correct in Language Settings if using High Contrast White.

Fixed an issue that could result in background tasks not working in certain apps.

Fixed an issue where if you set focus to the notification area of the taskbar via WIN+B, then opened a flyout and pressed Esc to close it, then the focus rectangle would no longer show up correctly anymore.

Fixed an issue where on the Bluetooth & Other Settings page, the device type wasn’t read out loud when using a screen reader.

Fixed an issue resulting in help links not being accessible when adding a new wireless display device on the Bluetooth & Other Settings page if the text scaling was set to 200%.

Known issues

This build has seven known issues:

Insiders may notice a new “Cloud download” option in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) under “Reset this PC”. This feature is not working quite yet.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

The minimize, maximize, and close title bar buttons aren’t working for certain apps. Alt+F4 should work as expected to close the app if needed.

Some WSL distros will not load (Issue #4371).

DWM is using unexpectedly high system resources for some Insiders.

A small number of Insiders get an lsass.exe crash and an error message saying, “Windows ran into a problem and needs to restart.”

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.