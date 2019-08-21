Presented by Envestnet | Yodlee

Voice-enabled digital assistants are on the rise — and financial services companies should start investing.

There’s a reason that digital voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant are surging in popularity: Conversation is the most natural and arguably the most expressive interactive medium. Money matters are also some of the most emotional and personal topics in a consumer’s life.

And conversational assistants, which include voice and text, actually hold the potential to keep customers engaged and feel seen and listened to and heard — and go way beyond the basic use cases such as asking “What’s my balance?” or “What was my last transaction?”

This is huge in a world where consumers are struggling with or increasingly anxious about their finances. And they’re not holding back in getting help. Forty-five percent of consumers between 22 and 49 years old are “extremely” or “very” interested in answering questions from their financial service providers in order to have a virtual financial wellness coach personalize financial advice.

A conversational assistant is the easiest way to create proactive conversations with your customers, and help you gather explicit data about their money concerns and circumstances. With that data in hand, you can create personal value propositions that will build real trust and establish the kind of lifelong loyalty that’s been missing since fintech started challenging business-as-usual from brick-and-mortar banks.

Conversational AI can powerfully remodel the relationship between banks and their customers in a digital world. Financial institutions like Bank of America, Capital One, US Bank, and Ally Bank have led the way. They’re leading consumers into a world where type, talk, and text has become a natural next step for their customers who enjoy that leap forward in being able to simply text, “pay my credit card bill” in the middle of their commute.

But it’s time to take the next step, and meet your customers in the places they need the most support. To remain competitive in a crowded market filled with the digital tools that consumers are considering simple table stakes, financial institutions need to take their relationships with their customers to the next level.

Basic transactional activities, like checking balances, reviewing spending, and paying bills do nothing to differentiate your company from any other bank on the block. The way to step up and stand out is to engage consumers in the ways they want to be engaged — via voice and text in natural, conversational ways, and on the topics that are the most important in their lives: their financial health. And ultimately, financially healthy customers are more open to talking about all the other ways your products and services can help them continue to increase their wealth and well-being.

The win-win? Financially-informed and supported customers result in increased deposit balances and loan revenue, reduced delinquencies, and increased cross-sales.

To learn more about how you can help build real trust and establish lifelong loyalty, improve consumer financial health with next level conversational UI

