PlayStation 4 owners have a new massively multiplayer online role-playing game option. Pearl Abyss announced today that Black Desert is now available on the PS4.

Black Desert touts sandbox-based gameplay and aim-based action (most MMOs have players casting spells simply by clicking on enemies, with little to no aim required). It’s also one of the best-looking games of its kind.

The MMO launched for PC in 2015 as Black Desert Online. An Xbox One version, simply called Black Desert, came out in March 2019. As of April, the game had earned over $1 billion in revenue. There is also a mobile version of Black Desert Online available in Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, although it will eventually come to Western markets. All together, the game’s different versions have over 20 million registered players.

Now this PS4 release makes the game available to an even larger market. Black Desert starts at $30 for the console.