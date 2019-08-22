Popular Twitch game streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo has signed a multi-year contract with esports company Rekt Global.

DrLupo has more than 7 million followers on Twitch, and he is also captain of RektGlobal’s Rogue Fortnite team. Recently named one of Time’s 25 most influential people on the Internet, DrLupo is not only well-known for his snipes in Fortnite, but also for his significant charity work raising awareness and millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Hospital through his streaming platform.

Terms of the multi-year deal include Lupo serving as the face of Rogue through appearances, streams, and sponsorship activations. In addition to being involved in all aspects of the organization’s business and initiatives like Rogue Nation and Junior Rogue, Lupo has also earned equity in ReKTGlobal as part of the deal.

“Rogue encompasses professionalism at its finest in the esports industry,” said Lupo, in a statement. “The relationships that I’ve developed within Rogue feel like no other – the only word I can use to truly describe the feeling is ‘family.’ They’re goal-oriented without losing focus on what is most important in gaming: fun. I’m excited to continue to work with Rogue and RektGlobal on a ton of exciting upcoming adventures, and I cannot wait to get more people involved.”

Image Credit: RektGlobal

DrLupo is one of the most popular Fortnite players in the world. An Omaha native and former systems engineer, Lupo is known for treating his viewers like family through engaging, candid streams, in which his wife and four-year-old son frequently appear. In addition to his influence within the gaming community, Lupo is known for his involvement with charities.

In July 2019, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital named DrLupo its inaugural Content Creator of the Year in recognition of the record-breaking sum he raised for the hospital.

Additionally, DrLupo’s four-hour 2019 St. Jude Play Live stream raised nearly $1 million for the hospital, breaking several fundraising records.

“Ben, otherwise known as DrLupo, is the rarest of the rare in esports,” said Dave Bialek, CEO of RektGlobal, in a statement. “He is part celebrity and part philanthropist. He is an individual superstar and the Captain of Rogue’s Fortnite and Junior Rogue teams. His family values

and support for Rogue and RektGlobal make him the only choice to serve at the face of our growing organization. We are thrilled to have him as an integral part of the company.”

“In addition to his status as a top gamer, DrLupo is an excellent role model,” said Amish Shah, cofounder of RektGlobal, in a statement. “He is the perfect addition to the ReKTGlobal family, and we look forward to our continued work with him.”

“Ben is an integral part of the Rogue brand and has been for some time now,” stated Derek Nelson, CEO of Rogue, in a statement. “Negotiations of his contract extension couldn’t have gone smoother. He shares our vision for the expansion of the company’s content and the growth of the company at large. He and his wife Sam have a great relationship with our executives, staff and other players, and we’re all thrilled to keep them part of the Rogue family.”

Adding to their ownership of global esports powerhouse Rogue, RektGlobal recently hired Michael “ODEE” O’Dell to the global esports organization as chief gaming officer and acquired Greenlit Content, a hybrid company behind some of gaming’s most popular editorial sites and viral branded gaming content, events and activations.