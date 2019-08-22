MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 22, 2019–

TrustMAPP, a security performance management company, today announced the appointment of cybersecurity expert Malcolm Harkins to its board of directors. Harkins brings a depth of experience, a broad network, and an acute understanding of the challenges CISOs face as they work to articulate the value and importance of cyber security programs.

A respected speaker, author, and award winner, Harkins is a sought-after advisor and executive coach to CISOs and others in a wide variety of information risk roles. Harkins has been recognized by numerous cyber security organizations, including being named one of the Premier Information Technology Leaders for 2012 by Computerworld. Harkins is a Fellow with the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a non-partisan think-tank providing advice on cybersecurity to the House, Senate, and a variety of federal agencies. An avid contributor to the cyber security community, Harkins has authored numerous white papers and has published a book, Managing Risk and Information Security: Protect to Enable ®. Harkins has held Chief Security roles at Cylance, Intel, and recently announced joining Cymatic.io.

“It is clear that we are filling an unmet need in the market. With rave reviews from early adopters, TrustMAPP is facilitating better conversations about business risk,” said Chad Boeckmann, CEO and Founder of TrustMAPP. “As we accelerate our growth efforts, I wanted to make sure we continue to provide value and innovation for CISOs. For this reason, I asked Malcolm to join. The guidance and deeper understanding of the challenges CISOs face will be instrumental as we continue to enhance TrustMAPP.”

“When I first saw the TrustMAPP demo, I knew I wanted to be involved,” said Harkins. “Having a platform that can ultimately validate that the security investments one is making are improving the organization’s security posture in the way planned is a game changer. Further being able to understand this posture from a maturity perspective gives organizations a new and intelligent way to think about planning for and investing in cybersecurity.”

Web Series

In the early Fall, TrustMAPP will be partnering with IDG to publish a web series led by Harkins to help educate and assist CISOs to level up their ability to manage security as a business function. Topics will include trust in the economics of security, building a business case for cyber security. Interested parties can register interest in attending here.

About TrustMAPP

TrustMAPP is a security performance management platform that is changing the way security leaders plan, evaluate, and communicate about security programs. TrustMAPP® is solving security leaders challenge by maximizing their time and resources while providing 1) fast, accurate assessments across enterprises; 2) strategic program guidance based on costs and benefits; and 3) communication that resonates with executives and board of directors addressing cyber risk. Learn more at trustmapp.com.

