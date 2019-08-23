Mobile game publisher Jam City unveiled its match-3 puzzle game Frozen Adventures, which is debuting in November in anticipation of the launch of the Disney Frozen 2 film.

The original Frozen animated film released in 2013 generated $1.2 billion at the box office, and Frozen 2 is expected to be a blockbuster when it debuts on November 22.

Jam City hopes to capture some of that magic with Frozen Adventures, which is the first of a series of games related to a multi-year deal to create mobile games based on Disney and Pixar characters and films.

Image Credit: Jam City

Frozen Adventures is a match-3 adventure game inviting you to design and decorate Arendelle Castle. Players will join Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf as they explore the Kingdom, customize the castle, and immerse themselves in new and familiar locations throughout Arendelle and beyond.

Pre-registration for Frozen Adventures is now available on both Android and iOS devices through Google Play and at FrozenAdventuresGame.com for iOS. Players who sign up will receive a special in-game item when the game releases.

”We’re delighted to be working with Disney to bring the enchanting world of Frozen into the hands of fans and mobile game enthusiasts globally,” said Chris DeWolfe, CEO of Jam City, in a statement. “We’ve been working hard to ensure that players can step inside a magical experience to interact with some of their favorite characters and explore the world of Arendelle in a fun puzzle adventure.”

Culver City, California-based Jam City has hits like Cookie Jam, which generated more than $500 million and 120 million downloads to date.