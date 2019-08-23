Chinese game publisher Leiting Games has announced the full version of the rogue-like dungeon crawler Overdungeon from Pocket Pair is now available on the PC via Steam.

Shenzhen, China-based Overdungeon said the game made by a former Nintendo developer blends the replayability of a rogue-like dungeon crawler with the frenzied fights from real-time strategy games, and the tension of epic card battles into a brand-new gameplay experience.

You start Overdungeon by picking a hero. You can venture into a procedurally generated dungeon as a forgetful soldier, a vampire embarrassed about her sultry costume, or Schrödinger’s cat.

Then you pick your path as you use your wits to battle wolves and wizards with a deck of cards. Overdungeon’s card battles lets players cast spells to directly attack enemies or summon creatures to overwhelm foes in battle. You can place lions, elephants, and alpacas on the board to create an unbeatable animal army.

Led by Takuro Mizobe, a former software developer at Nintendo, the seven-person squad at Pocket Pair stayed busy updating Overdungeon during its early access release on Steam.

In addition to the Deep Forest Dungeon, Overdungeon will also include a seasonal dungeon mode and daily challenges at launch. The game offers real-time, deck battling strategy where you set up spell card combos and spawn a pack of polar bears to dominate monsters you meet in the dungeon.

You get a new dungeon to explore, every time. The game is equipped with multiple difficulty modes and tutorials for all skill levels. Pocket Pair is a team of seven Japanese game developers, while Leiting was set up in 2011 as a China-based game publisher. Previous Leiting games include Gumballs & Dragons, Fury Survivor: Pixel Z, and Overdungeon.