Earlier this week Sony acquired Insomniac Games, one of the Oculus VR‘s most important development partners. It could be seen as a blow to the lineup of exclusive games for the Rift and Quest, as Sony has PlayStation VR on the PlayStation 4 console.

Oculus, however, seems to disagree.

Taking to Twitter, Oculus VP of Special Gaming Initiatives Jason Rubin congratulated Insomniac on the deal. “And I wouldn’t worry about our Oculus Studios slate,” Rubin added. “We’ve got lots of big announcements coming. …”

Oculus couldn't be happier for @InsomniacGames. We have consistently applauded and supported developer success, whether with us or competitors. And I wouldn't worry about our Oculus Studios slate. We've got lots of big announcements coming… — Jason Rubin (@Jason_Rubin) August 22, 2019

Insomniac is behind some of Rift’s best titles like Edge of Nowhere and The Unspoken. The Marvel’s Spider-Man studio is also working on Stormland, a co-op adventure game we’ve been looking forward to for some time. The acquisition won’t change the game’s development, but Insomniac almost certainly won’t develop Rift exclusives anymore after its release. It’s the end of an era on that front.

Still, Rubin’s tease has us wondering what’s in the pipeline to replace Insomniac. We know that Oculus will reveal a new VR game from Apex Legends developer Respawn next month. There are also rumors that Oculus is working with Ubisoft on Splinter Cell VR and Assassin’s Creed VR games. Could there be yet more news on the way? We’ll probably find out at Oculus Connect 6 on September 25.

Rubin also recently said Oculus would even be interested in sharing its exclusive content with PSVR. If those hopes worked out, we could see new Insomniac VR games on Oculus platforms yet.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019