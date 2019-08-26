Mario Kart Tour is preparing to launch next month. Nintendo announced on social media today that the mobile kart racer is going to debut September 25 for the iOS and Google Play app markets.

Nintendo previously made Mario Kart Tour available in a beta test, but it is now getting ready to go live for everyone. It brings mascot racing action to smartphones and tablets. It also combines the familiar karting gameplay with mobile mechanics like leveling up your character with gear over time.

You can register for Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android right now.

On the Google Play page, it describes the structure of the game. Tour includes courses inspired by real-world cities and classic Mario Kart tracks. The game will rotate out those courses every two weeks.

You can play the game with one finger, so don’t expect a lot of deep drifting techniques. But Tour does feature many familiar items like red shells in addition to the new Frenzy mode that makes your character invincible.

Buckle up, because #MarioKartTour will be available on 9/25. Follow @mariokarttourEN for more information heading into the game's release. pic.twitter.com/1V0njTVWRx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 27, 2019

As for the mobile mechanics, here’s how Nintendo describes the progression:

“Collect drivers, karts, badges, and more. Earn Grand Stars by racing or fire off the featured pipe to receive more drivers, karts, and gliders! You can also proudly display badges, earned by completing certain challenges, next to your in-game name.”

And as you collect better drivers, karts, and gliders, you can move up the online leaderboards.

Nintendo moved into mobile gaming following the disappointing sales of the Wii U. The company has released Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem: Heroes, Dr. Mario World, and Dragalia Lost. Out of all of those games, Fire Emblem is its top performer. None have maintained top 10 performance for longer than a few months.