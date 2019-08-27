Frostpunk’s winter never really ends. Well, not if you get the season pass. Developer 11-bit Studios is launching the first expansion for Frostpunk today called The Rifts. You can get access to this new content right now for $5 — or you can pay $25 the entire season.

The Rifts introduces a number of features and modes to 11-bit’s chilly strategy survival game. While in the core Frostpunk, your goal was to survive until the sub-zero temperatures break, The Rifts gives you a chance to keep playing forever. The Endless Mode map lasts until the challenges of staying alive finally overwhelm you.

This expansion also gives players new locations to explore by connecting titular rifts. Now players aren’t stuck exploring only nearby settlements and ruins.

On top of Endless Mode and rifts, 11-bit is also introducing new buildings for players to construct. These will introduce fresh gameplay mechanics to give players more pathways to develop their societies.

Frostpunk season pass goes beyond The Rifts

The Rifts is only the beginning for Frostpunk’s new content.

Looking ahead, 11-bit Studios is already making promises about the game’s development roadmap. If you purchase the $25 season pass, you’ll get at least two more expansions.

In the last quarter of 2019, the developer plans to release The Last Autumn. Here’s how the team describes it:

“11 bit studios vastly expands the Frostpunk universe by introducing a brand new scenario along with all-new game-changing mechanics and unique architecture, while also broadening the game’s lore and narrative.”

Then in 2020, 11-bit is rolling into Project TVADGYCGJR.

“This mysteriously titled expansion (Can you crack the code?) will be coming in the early months of 2020. Scouts from the city of New London are on the hunt for information and their safe return is expected at the launch of The Last Autumn.”

My guess is that Project TVADGYCGJR means: The vile and detestable guy, your cousin Gary, Jr. That’s just coming from my gut, so I don’t want to hear anyone complaining about spoilers just because I was right.