The Minecraft Marketplace surpassed 10 million downloads once again in July. In total, the store had more 10,892,324 downloads for all of its content. That puts it far ahead of June’s 7.9 million downloads and May’s 9.4 million downloads. And the store is continuing its massive year-over-year growth. The Marketplace had only 669,795 downloads in July 2018.

Minecraft’s Marketplace was able to hit such huge heights thanks in part to the summer sale, which ran through the first week of July. The Minecraft Team also launched some free content to celebrate that sale. Anyone could get the Summer Beach Party skin pack at no cost.

But as for premium content, Toy Story was on top for the second month in a row. And I get that. Toy Story 4 was so good, so now waiting for that movie to come out on home video is excruciating. I’ll take Toy Story anything to hold me over, and Minecraft delivers exactly that with the Toy Story Mash-Up pack.

Let’s get to the charts:

Top 10 most downloaded in Minecraft Marketplace July 2019

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

1. Toy Story Mash-Up by Minecraft

Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and many of your favorite toys come to life in this oversized mashup based on all the Toy Story movies. To infinity and beyond!

2. Furniture: Modern by Spark Squared

Decorate your home with over 350 furniture options. Mod your living room, bedroom, kitchen, and even your garden! Design your dream house like never before.

3. Lucky Blocks: Classic by Spark Squared

Test your luck with Lucky Blocks: Classic! Open the infamous [?] question mark blocks in this fun world and face exciting or potentially devastating results.

4. Military Base by Vaeron

Your duty begins today, soldier! Drive the troop transport into your base, use the multipurpose vehicle to cover tough ground, and fly the jet through the skies.

5. Party Island by Imagiverse

Take a vacation from the city to Party Island! Choose your own modern mansion and enjoy music at parties all around the island.

6. PureBDCraft by BDcraft

Dive into the exciting life of a marine biologist! Explore several ocean biomes while discovering amazing creatures.

7. Star Wars Classic Skin Pack by Minecraft

The Star Wars Classic Skin Pack features an assortment of over 50 heroes, villains, and rogues from the Galactic Civil War. Whether you pick a Jawa or the mighty Darth Vader, you can play as your favorite Star Wars characters from Episodes IV to VI, Minecraft-style.

8. City Living by Noxcrew

Get the full lifestyle experience with luxury apartments, office buildings, and even drivable vehicles. Pick your perfect home or take in the sights. Customize your world with brand new models, blocks, & textures. Comes with 30 free skins.

9. ANIMALS by Everbloom Studios

Discover tons of newly added animals in a massive custom world! Every animal has its own unique behaviors, animations and sounds.

10. Dinosaurs by Vaeron

Watch out for the dangerous T-rex, dive into the ocean to watch the Sea Rex hunt, and follow the herd of giant Diplodocus.

Top 10 highest grossing Minecraft Marketplace July 2019

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

1. Toy Story Mash-Up by Minecraft

Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and many of your favorite toys come to life in this oversized mashup based on all the Toy Story movies. To infinity and beyond!

2. Furniture: Modern by Spark Squared

Decorate your home with over 350 furniture options. Mod your living room, bedroom, kitchen, and even your garden! Design your dream house like never before.

3. Lucky Blocks: Classic by Spark Squared

Test your luck with Lucky Blocks: Classic! Open the infamous [?] question mark blocks in this fun world and face exciting or potentially devastating results.

4. Party Island by Imagiverse

Take a vacation from the city to Party Island! Choose your own modern mansion and enjoy music at parties all around the island.

5. Military Base by Vaeron

Your duty begins today, soldier! Drive the troop transport into your base, use the multipurpose vehicle to cover tough ground, and fly the jet through the skies.

6. City Living by Noxcrew

Get the full lifestyle experience with luxury apartments, office buildings, and even drivable vehicles. Pick your perfect home or take in the sights. Customize your world with brand new models, blocks, and textures. Comes with 30 free skins.

7. ANIMALS by Everbloom Studios

Discover tons of newly added animals in a massive custom world! Every animal has its own unique behaviors, animations and sounds.

8. Advanced Dragons by Pixelbiester

Take one of six dragons to the skies and become a legendary dragon rider! Surprise your enemies with custom attacks. Shoot fireballs and drop TNT. Explore three huge castles and the beautiful custom landscape.

9. PureBDCraft by BDcraft

Dive into the exciting life of a marine biologist! Explore several ocean biomes while discovering amazing creatures.

10. Dinosaurs by Vaeron

Watch out for the dangerous T-rex, dive into the ocean to watch the Sea Rex hunt, and follow the herd of giant Diplodocus.