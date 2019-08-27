Bandai Namco announced Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes today, a new mobile and browser game based on the popular manga and anime franchise. It will release this winter.

The game will feature team-based battles and tap controls. It will feature characters from Naruto and its sequels series, Boruto.

Aside from the king of anime, Dragon Ball, Naruto is one of the most popular manga franchises out there and has inspired dozens of games. Most of those are fighting games for consoles. The Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm series has sold over 10 million copies.

The first trailer for the game doesn’t show any gameplay, but you can still watch it above.