Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced today that it has opened a new development studio in San Diego.

This location will focus on making free-to-play mobile games. Tom Casey, the current vice president and studio head at WB Games Boston, will lead this San Diego team. He will also keep his roles at Boston.

“This new studio is a testament to our continued evolution in the mobile games space, as we have grown to become one of the top grossing mobile games publishers due to the tremendous success of our portfolio, including Game of Thrones: Conquest and Golf Clash,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “A large part of our success is driven by our talented leaders, including Tom, and we are looking forward to the games he and this new team will develop to further expand our reach in the free-to-play market.”

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s mobile efforts focus on its key franchises, including DC and Harry Potter. Game of Thrones: Conquest is one of their most notable mobile hits, having earned over $214 million.

WB Games San Diego is hiring and has job listings here.