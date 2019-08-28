A leak from GameStop yesterday suggested that a collection of some of Disney‘s most popular 16-bit games would be coming, and now this package has an official announcement.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It will include the Genesis version of Aladdin and the Super Nintendo version of The Lion King, both among the best licensed sidescrollers of their time.

The collection will also include some interesting extras. You’ll also be able to play the Game Boy and Super Game Boy versions of Aladdin, along with a demo version of the Genesis game shown at trade shows before its release. You’ll also have access to a “final cut” version, although it’s unclear what that entails. If you’re one of the (wrong) people who like the Super Nintendo version of Aladdin best, you’re out of luck.

Digital Eclipse is working on the collection. The company has put together other retro compilations, including the Mega Man Legacy Collection and SNK 40th Anniversary Collection. Digital Eclipse also worked before with Disney on the Disney Afternoon Collection, which collected titles from the NES era based on the iconic cartoon block.

The Aladdin and Lion King compilation will include features common for these kinds of packages, including the ability to rewind gameplay. You can also access art and music galleries, and you can customize each game’s controls and activate cheat modes if you’re looking for an easier experience.