Pokémon Masters launched today, and the mobile game has become a fast hit. The battle-focused Pokémon app is already No. 1 for iPhone downloads in 27 countries, according to mobile market analyst Sensor Tower.

Those countries include the U.S. and Japan. For the U.S., this is an improvement over 2018’s Pokémon Quest, which debuted at No. 2.

Masters is also No. 1 for iPhone revenue in Japan and Hong Kong, but the free-to-play game is only No. 12 for that category in the U.S., although that’s better than the No. 75 spot that Quest reached.

The Japanese company DeNA developed and published Pokémon Masters.