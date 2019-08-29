If Rovio can make the Angry Birds Movie, then Trivia Crack maker Etermax can make an animated YouTube show for kids called Triviatopia.

That’s the thinking at Buenos Aires-based Etermax, which announced today that the Triviatopia show will debut on September 12 on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

The series, based on the characters from the hit mobile game, also has a new trailer and original song.

Triviatopia is comprised of 20 bite-sized episodes, and it will take families around the world on a

journey through time and space to teach messages of acceptance and inclusion. It will also

incorporate some of the most popular facts from the mobile game, inviting grownups and

children alike to learn the most interesting facts about our planet, ourselves and the universe.

The show features each of the familiar characters from the Trivia Crack mobile game: Hector

loves history, Pop is up on the latest in entertainment, Bonzo is a sports aficionado, Tito

explores geography, and Alison brings her knowledge of science.

“‘Triviatopia’ allows children and their families to learn together through short, entertaining

episodes that celebrate the joy of knowledge and discovery,” said Maximo Cavazzani, CEO of Etermax, in a statement. “We think kids and adults will love these spunky characters who show

that it’s cool to be curious and it’s fun to learn.”

Triviatopia’s opening song was created by multi-Grammy winning and Emmy-nominated songwriter, composer, producer and musician Jared Faber.

Trivia Crack has been at the top of Apple App Store and Google Play charts since its launch in 2013 and has been ranked the number one app in over 45 countries. It has more than 400 million users to date, and it is the fifth-most-played game in the world.