Color-coded knights, rejoice! Indie developer The Behemoth announced today that Castle Crashers: Remastered will be coming to Nintendo Switch on September 17.

Castle Crashers first debuted back in 2008 for the Xbox 360, becoming one of the most popular indie games of the era. The four-player action game takes inspiration from the classic beat-em-ups of the 16-bit age. After Castle Crashers, The Behemoth went on to developer 2013’s BattleBlock Theater and 2018’s Pit People.

The remastered version first came out in 2015 for Xbox One and PC. It adds technical improvements like an increased frame rate and better textures.

Castle Crashers: Remastered is also coming to PlayStation 4 this year, although The Behemoth has not specified a release date yet for that platform.