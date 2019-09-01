From the moment you feel the lightsaber in your grip in Vader Immortal: A Star Wars Series you start to feel like your open hand is missing something.

Vader Immortal: Episode II should fix that by giving you Force powers. The next episode in the three-part series from ILMxLab is due for release later this year, according to a StarWars.com blog post. A few details about the upcoming project were revealed during the D23 Disney fan event held over the last few days. The first episode of the series released with Oculus Quest in May and can now be experienced on an Oculus Rift as well.

Vader Immortal was formally announced at Facebook’s Oculus Connect 5 developer’s conference last year and we are fast approaching Oculus Connect 6 on September 25 and 26 this year. That’s where we can likely expect the next major updates about the project.

Episode I takes VR headset wearers on “must-see” journey that goes face-to-face with Darth Vader himself. There’s a cast of supporting characters and a lot more to be told in this story set up by The VOID’s multi-room Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire. This visit to the Star Wars universe lets players see Vader’s castle on Mustafar up close.

The story is said to explore the lore of the planet itself. While it is a fiery hellscape that helped turn Vader into what he is, the planet was once a much nicer place ruled by someone named Lady Corvax. There’s a powerful crystal called the Bright Star at the center of the story, too, and Vader needs to train you to help him. That means you’ll be learning new powers in this installment, like a lightsaber toss and a variety of moves with the Force including pull, stun and a grip move to toss things at enemies. It sounds like we’ll need all those powers facing off against new enemies like the “Darkghast”, which is described as being like the Rancor from Luke’s cave fight in Return of the Jedi except it has “extra limbs.”

The Lightsaber Dojo portion of Vader Immortal faces the player off against waves of incoming robots. Episode II will include Dojo 2 and focus on teaching you to use the lightsaber and Force at the same time, according to ILMxLab.

