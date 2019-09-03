A few years back, Amazon and Nintendo wouldn’t even work together. It was a lot of behind-the-scenes drama, but basically Amazon wanted a better deal on 3DS systems. The squabble resulted in Amazon refusing to sell the 3DS and then Nintendo refused to sell anything to Amazon. The two companies have since worked out their issues, and now Nintendo is dominating Amazon’s video game category, according to a Thinknum analysis.

In August, the publisher had six of the top 10 best-selling games on Amazon with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate coming in No. 1 overall for software. Other highlights for Nintendo include a launch game that continues to sell and a big September release that is already charting thanks to preorders.

Thinknum analyst Joshua Fruhlinger gathered this data. In his methodology, he averaged the daily sales rank of each product in the video game category across the month of August. Let’s take a look at the chart.

How Nintendo Switch is dominating on Amazon

Amazon’s top 10 best-selling games in August

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch) Minecraft for PC/Mac (digital code) Madden NFL 20 (PlayStation 4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch) Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch) Marvel’s Spider-Man (PlayStation 4) Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) Madden NFL 20 (Xbox One)

Nintendo has a strong mix of recent releases and older games with staying power. Smash launched in December, but it’s hardly the publisher’s oldest game on the list. Breath of the Wild debuted in March 2017, and it’s still going strong.

Zelda isn’t the only game with legs. Marvel’s Spider-Man first hit PlayStation 4 in September, and it also has maintained a lot of its early momentum. That is one of the reasons the game has surpassed 13 million copies sold.

Breath of the Wild also isn’t the only Zelda on the Amazon chart. Link’s Awakening, which is debuting September 20, was the No. 9 best-selling game in August.

Accessories and game cards continue to sell well for all platforms

Thinknum’s analysis doesn’t just track software. It looks at everything in the video game category, which includes accessories as well. You can see the full results on the Thinknum website. But just picking out highlights, each of the three major platforms have at least three accessories or game cards.

The top-selling product was the AmFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Nintendo Switch. Sony’s DualShock 4 Wireless Controller – Magma Red came in at No. 2.