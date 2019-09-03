Nintendo announced that its next Direct video will happen on September 4 at 3 p.m. Pacific. It will be a 40 minutes presentation.

This Nintendo Direct will focus on Switch games coming out through the remainder of the year, specifically Luigi’s Mansion 3 (October 31) and Pokémon Sword and Shield (November 15). The remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is coming on September 20, so it could make an appearance during the broadcast. These should help Nintendo during the busy and lucrative holiday season.

These Direct presentations usually have a surprise a two. We could see the announcement of a new game, but Nintendo also has two more characters for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass to reveal. We could see the debut of a new fighter or at least get a release date for Banjo-Kazooie‘s addition to the roster.

Nintendo Directs have become events for fans of the company and its latest console, the Switch. Others gaming groups have tried to host semi-regular video presentations of their own, like Sony and Google Stadia, but they have not been able to capture the excitement that Nintendo can produce.