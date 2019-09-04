Nintendo announced today during its latest Direct presentation that Banjo-Kazooie will become available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today.

Banjo-Kazooie debuted in 1998 in a game by Rare. It had a sequel, Banjo-Tooie, in 2000. After that, Microsoft brought Rare and acquired the rights to the franchise.

This is the third character to come out as part of the Fighter Pass, following Joker from Persona 5 and Hero from Dragon Quest.

Nintendo also revealed today that Terry from Fatal Fury will be the fourth character in the Fighter Pass.