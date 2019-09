Nintendo announced today that Deadly Premonition is coming out for the Switch today.

The reveal came during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. This version is called Deadly Premonition: Origins.

Deadly Premonition is a cult classic survival-horror game known for its campiness (or weirdness, if you prefer). It first came out in 2010 for Xbox 360.

It’s sequel, Deadly Premonition 2, is coming to Switch in 2020.