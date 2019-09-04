Bethesda’s love affair with Nintendo continues as the game publisher announced that the retro classic Doom 64 is coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 22.

Pete Hines, Bethesda’s head of marketing, made the announcement on Nintendo’s latest Direct livestream.

Midway Games originally debuted Doom 64 in March 1997 on the Nintendo 64. The game was released in cooperation with id Software (now owned by Bethesda).

Doom 64’s plot focuses on events following the original Doom trilogy (Doom, Doom II, and Final Doom).