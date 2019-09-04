CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 4, 2019–

Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) (the “Company” or “Innovest”), a diversified industrials company providing value-added products and services across multiple business sectors, announced today that it will participate in the Fall Investor Summit in New York, on Monday, September 16, 2019 through Tuesday, September 17, 2019. This will be the first investor conference for Innovest Global and supports the Company’s plans for initiating key relationships related to uplist and growth.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its biotech initiative, StemVax Therapeutics, has been awarded ‘2019 Top Pharmaceutical Company in Pasadena’ by Pasadena Awards based in California. StemVax is a biotechnology company that develops novel therapies for brain tumor patients. This award is a significant achievement ahead of Innovest’s planned spinout of this Biotech initiative to its own public company. (Click here for spinout announcement).

Across our business segments, Innovest has been integrating operations and streamlining business processes to position the Company for sales growth and increased margins in 2020. Our first half year 2019 results were strong at $30.2 million, over 20% ahead of year to date 2019 guidance (click here for guidance). Innovest continues to achieve success across all segments through increased order pipelines and targets, new customer orders and positive customer implementations all of which position the Company for continued future growth.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) is a diversified industrial company providing value-added products and services across multiple business sectors. Our Energy Services business provides custom solutions to drastically reduce consumer energy spending. Our Building Materials business is a unique combination of building materials and ancillary companies adding values to customers through reduced costs, engineering capabilities and specialized knowledge of markets. Innovest has a partial ownership of StemVax Therapeutics which it plans to separate into its own legal entity. Our primary growth strategy is to acquire and integrate diversified companies with scalability and strong pipelines for growth. For more information follow on social media @innovestglobal or visit http://innovestglobal.com.

About StemVax Therapeutics

StemVax Therapeutics is a translational biotechnology company that develops novel therapies for brain tumor patients. We focus our efforts on developing immunotherapeutic approaches to treating patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), a devastating brain cancer. Our research efforts are focused on novel drug development to target cancer stem cells and other multi-resistant cancer cells to make a difference in patient’s lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

