Magic Leap’s $2,300 spatial computing platform Magic Leap One may be too expensive for most consumers, but like other early augmented reality devices, enterprise users with bigger pocketbooks are embracing its potential as a business tool. One particularly promising category is health care, where Magic Leap says it’s now collaborating with at least five different companies to bring its hardware into labs, clinics, and even hospital operating rooms.

On the surgical side, German medical technology company Brainlab is working with Magic Leap on a collaborative 3D spatial viewer for Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) content, enabling clinicians to work together when viewing medical images. Brainlab’s software could, for example, let a doctor and radiologist talk through multiple brain scans before a surgical procedure, or enable a surgeon to rely on a heads-up display of scanned imagery while performing a procedure.

Another brain-focused initiative involves SyncThink, a company that uses eye tracking analytics to help diagnose patients’ concussions and balance disorders. Having worked with Magic Leap One for the last year, SyncThink hopes to make it “the gold standard in brain health assessment” by letting doctors use the platform’s collection of sensors to easily determine what wearers are seeing and experiencing.

On the patient side, XRHealth (formerly VRHealth) is working to bring a therapeutic platform called ARHealth to Magic Leap, offering users rehabilitation, pain distraction, psychological assessment, and cognitive training tools. Unlike the prior solutions, which one would use at a doctor’s office, the ARHealth tools will let patients analyze and quantify their own results, then pass the information back to their doctors.

Magic Leap also says that it’s working with the Dan Marino Foundation on a tool to help young adults with autism spectrum disorder practice for in-person job interviews, and creating a virtual person-based medical training application for the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford. The company expects to leverage its partnership with AT&T to incorporate 5G, AI, and edge computing into future Magic Leap-based medical solutions, enabling low-latency collaboration and co-presence, among other benefits.