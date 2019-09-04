Samsung and Discord are partnering to improve the communication experience of gaming on Galaxy devices. If you have a Galaxy Note10 or Note10+, Samsung is integrating Discord directly into its Game Launcher. By connecting your accounts, you can see what your Discord friends are doing from the Game Launcher app.

Discord is also enabling an overlay to go on top of mobile games on Note devices. This gives players a way to join chats and control voice options without having to swipe away from a game.

“Everyone who plays online games has a mobile phone in their pocket and there’s a really good chance that phone is made by Samsung,” Discord chief executive Jason Citron said. “Partnering with Samsung means we can make it even easier to see what games your Discord friends are playing or even jump into voice chat directly from the Samsung Game Launcher.”

For Samsung, this is part of its ongoing effort to position Galaxy devices as excellent smartphones for gaming.

“Collaboration with prevailing platforms like Discord means we can offer the best mobile voice and text chat experiences to our users worldwide while enjoying the latest powerful and innovative technologies of Galaxy Note10 and 10+,” Samsung’s mobile communication vice president Inkang Song said.

Discord notes that the overlay and some of its other Galaxy features are exclusive to Samsung for a limited time. So you’ll have to wait to get these updates on other devices. The standard Discord app, however, is available now on iOS and Android.

The exclusive Galaxy Note Discord features are available today.