Nintendo revealed that Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a downloadable character. The announcement came during today’s Nintendo Direct.

This will be the fourth character released as part of the game’s Fighter Pass. Joker from Person 5 and Hero from Dragon Quest are already out. Banjo-Kazooie is releasing next.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been a big hit for Nintendo since its release for the Switch last December, having sold over 14.73 million copies. This Fighter’s Pass gives Nintendo a way to make more money off of people who bought the game.

Nintendo also revealed that more fighters will be coming to Ultimate aside from the five in the Fighter Pass, so support for the game will be lasting for a long time.