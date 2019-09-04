The Force-user so nice, his game says Jedi twice. Developer Aspyr is porting Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast, which is an absurd name, to the Nintendo Switch on September 24. This version only includes the single-player adventure, so no multiplayer for those of you who want to slice up fools in a deathmatch.

Jedi Knight II originally debuted for PC in March 2002, and it later came to GameCube and Xbox. The game has you playing as heroic Jedi Knight Kyle Katarn, who started out as an Imperial Stormtrooper and was a merc-for-hire in the Doom-like shooter Dark Forces. In Jedi Knight II, Katarn hunts down an evil Jedi while bumping into series favorites like Lando Calrissian and Luke Skywalker.

Jedi Knight II’s release on Switch is notable because Switch currently doesn’t have any Star Wars universe games. Star Wars Pinball is launching next week for $30, but that’s not exactly going to transport players to a galaxy far, far away.

But maybe with Star Wars Pinball and Jedi Knight II breaking the seal, Switch will get more Star Wars games soon.