Nintendo is launching Super Kirby Clash for its Switch console today. The game enables players to work together to go on quests and fight against massive bosses.

Super Kirby Clash is free-to-start, which means that you can probably pay to unlock more levels. It could also potentially have microtransactions.

The game has a heavy focus on multiplayer. It supports local wireless on one system or across multiple Switch consoles. But it also has full online multiplayer as well.

Super Kirby Clash is out today. Free-to-start pic.twitter.com/RTVZHLx358 — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 4, 2019

While you are working with others, you will still have to worry about improving and personalizing your Kirby. Super Kirby Clash has a job system that gives your character specific abilities. It’s important to play to the strengths of your role on your team to ensure success.

We’ll try to go hands-on with this surprise Kirby game soon.