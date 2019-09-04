Finally! Super Nintendo games are coming to Nintendo Switch via its online subscription service. The first 20 will be available tomorrow, September 5.

Those initial games include classics like Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Just like with NES games on Switch, you can use a rewind feature on these digital versions.

Nintendo is also releasing a $30 SNES controller that you can use with your Switch.

NES games have been available on Nintendo Switch Online since the service launched in September 2018. This is the first additional system that Nintendo is adding.