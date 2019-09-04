The Nintendo news isn’t quite done today. A stream from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai revealed some new costumers coming for the customizable Mii Fighters, including one themed around popular Undertale character Sans. It will be available tonight.

Undertale is a hit indie role-playing game from 2015. Toby Fox created the title and developed its music. He also created a new arrangement of “Megalovania” for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This is the music that plays during the boss fight against Sans in Undertale. This arrangement comes with the costume.

Sure, this isn’t quite the same as Sans becoming a full-blown roster addition for Ultimate, but it’s the next best thing. And for an indie game like Undertale, it’s a big accomplishment to get this kind of recognition from Nitnendo.